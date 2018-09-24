On the Town: Priest’s Golden Jubilee at center of guild event

Members of the Cabrini Literary Guild must be blessed by the “man upstairs.” Their activities go off without a hitch, they’re increasing their membership and good fun is had by all. Their Friendship Tea on Sept. 8 was no exception.
St. Bede’s Church in La Cañada Flintridge was the venue for the event. But Glendale members and their guests didn’t mind the drive up the hill. Some 50 members and supporters who enjoyed tea and conversation basked in the glow of the church’s stained-glass windows.
The centerpiece of the short program was the celebration of Father Norm Supancheck’s Golden Jubilee anniversary. Brenda Lanteri, Cabrini president, presented Father Norm with a cake and a crystal awards to memorialize the event. “Love it!” enthused Supancheck.
Father Norm, now retired, was a priest for 50 years. He was chaplain at Alemany High School in the San Fernando Valley. He now resides at St. Didacus in Sylmar.
For the rest of the afternoon, members and their guests enjoyed tea and coffee, finger sandwiches, fruit and pastries. Favorites were handmade scones and clotted cream. Immediate past President Marie Urrutia, a former caterer, said she was up at 4:30 a.m. to make lemon squares and fruit cups. Her efforts were well-appreciated. Offering a blessing on the food was Sister Regina Palmara, also retired and living in Burbank.
Glendale members present included Sarah de la Torre and Ana M. Caizlet-Bois, who was the guest of Pasadena resident Marie B. Garcia.
Tea chairs were Urrutia and Rosa Hohman, who explained that the Friendship Tea replaced the group’s annual Membership Tea. For the more informal Friendship Tea, all members contributed to the beverages and food.
The Cabrini Literary Guild, well known for its writing awards for high school students, has been serving Glendale and the surrounding communities for 76 years.
Soroptimists International of Glendale presented a unique program at its monthly luncheon at the Oakmont Country club on Thursday. The presentation was about a planned memorial on the site of the La Tuna Canyon Detention Station.
Some 60 Soroptimists and their guests heard retired elementary school teacher and principal Nancy Oda describe the station’s history as a processing center for more than 2,000 Japanese Americans and other immigrants relocated during World War II. The future memorial will help preserve the detainees’ stories of life in the center.
Oda was born in Northern California’s Tule Lake Station in 1943. She and her family lived there 2½ years before their release. They settled in Los Angeles.
Kathy Lefkovits, Soroptimist program committee member, planned the presentation. The afternoon program also included Kathryn Van Houten, Soroptimist president; and members Jane Karageorge, Laurie Leask and Diane Lambilotte, who introduced Oda.
The program began the Glendale Soroptimists’ 2018-19 year.
***
Don’t miss the fifth annual Glendale International Film Festival, which will be held Oct. 5 through 12. The films will screen at the brand-new Laemmle Glendale.
The opening night gala will begin with dinner at Gauchos Village Brazilian Steakhouse. Then “Million Loves in Me” will be re-released on screens at the Laemmle Glendale. An afterparty will be held at the Gauchos Village bar.
Founder and director Velvet Rhodes calls the event “the most elegant film festival in the world.”
