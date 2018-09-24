On the Town: Priest’s Golden Jubilee at center of guild event

For the rest of the afternoon, members and their guests enjoyed tea and coffee, finger sandwiches, fruit and pastries. Favorites were handmade scones and clotted cream. Immediate past President Marie Urrutia, a former caterer, said she was up at 4:30 a.m. to make lemon squares and fruit cups. Her efforts were well-appreciated. Offering a blessing on the food was Sister Regina Palmara, also retired and living in Burbank.