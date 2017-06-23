‘Splash pads’ promise to cool off Glendale kids during the hot summer

Experts are predicting a hotter-than-average summer in America, especially in areas of the south and west.

As a small remedy to the heat, the city of Glendale’s Parks and Services Department is offering water “splash pads” at Pacific Community Center and Park, 501 S. Pacific Ave., as well as at Cerritos Park, 3690 San Fernando Road.

The water feature is available to parents with toddlers and kids, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily this summer, until Sept. 15. They’ll continue during the same hours on weekends only after that date until Oct. 15.

At Pacific Park, children 17 and younger can also have a free lunch at the picnic shelter provided by the Glendale Unified School District from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The free lunch is offered Monday through Friday until Aug. 4.

