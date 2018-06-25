On the Town: Margaret Hammond receives News-Press Trophy

This year, the News-Press Perpetual Trophy was presented to a woman who not only gives her all to her club but is committed to looking out for her community.
The Women’s Athletic Club of Glendale recently bestowed its highest honor to Margaret Hammond. The award was presented by yours truly during the annual June Tea at the clubhouse.
After joining the group in 2001, Hammond became a member of the Mannequin Department. In 2002, she was voted in as second vice president of the general club, handling ways and means and, in 2004 and 2005, she was the organization’s membership chair and publicity chair for the Mannequins.
She moved up to treasurer of the newly formed Honey Bees Department as well as the Mannequins Department in 2007 and was secretary of the main club — a position she repeated in 2008 — and added parliamentarian to her duties.
In 2009 and 2010, Hammond returned to the position of second vice president as well as holding the parliamentarian job.
Hammond was elected president in 2011 and she continued in that position until 2013. She then took on press chair, director of finance and philanthropy through 2017.
Membership in the group has been an important part of Hammond’s life.
“This club is a wonderful place for us to share and do things and to raise money and to just be social, and it’s been a wonderful experience,” she said.
The honoree is also a member of several community organizations, including Assistance League of Glendale, the Glendale Historical Society and the Patron’s Club of Glendale Community College.
She was president of the Coordinating Council of Glendale and the Glendale City Commission Clean and Beautiful, which was responsible for the ban on smoking, passing graffiti laws and clearing up discarded shopping carts.
For more than 40 years she has attended City Council meetings and has been a regular voice at the podium, ensuring the city maintains a high quality of life for local residents.
Also during the meeting, new officers were installed. Susan Edwards will serve a second year as president. Joining her on the board will be Sylvia Carson, first vice president; Martha Moren and Peggy Forrester, co-second vice presidents; Cindy Abrams and An Burgess, co-third vice presidents; Diane Lewis, treasurer; Colleen Shier, director of finance; and Elke Allwelt, director of membership.
A scholarship was presented to Melissa Ramos, 31, a student at Cal State Los Angeles, where she is studying kinesiology, with an emphasis on therapeutic and rehabilitation services. She is expected to receive her bachelor’s degree next year and is applying for the master’s program.
Latino association presents annual awards
The Glendale Latino Assn. recently presented its annual awards and installed its new board of directors and officers.
Honorees were Man of the Year — Michael J. Garcia, attorney for the city of Glendale; Woman of the Year — City Council member Paula Devine; and Business of the Year — Jenkins Properties Management, represented by business manager Oscar Pedraja and executive manager John Kelly.
Albert Hernandez was installed as the association’s president.
The mission of the Latino organization is to provide scholarships to local students who have demonstrated educational excellence and extraordinary citizenship, to promote activities that improve education and bring together businesses and professionals.
Boys Scouts planning activities
The Verdugo Hills Council of the Boys Scouts of America has partnered with Advance Auto so that customers who have repairs done can mention the council, and 3% of the price will be donated to the Scouts council.
For more information, visit advanceauto.la or call (818) 957-7764.
The Verdugo Hills Council will hold its first bingo night on July 7 at the council headquarters, 1325 Grandview Ave, Glendale. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2sPJIyS.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the first game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Dinner, snacks and drinks will be sold throughout the evening. Anyone entering the 50/50 raffle will also be entered into a drawing for free prizes called between some of the games.
The 43rd Big Strike auction will begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Pickwick Garden Center. There will be silent and live auctions.
For tickets or information, visit bigstrikeauction.com.