On the Town: Funds help students advance to next educational goal

Glendale Kiwanis Club raises funds year-round for its charities and one very special project is the scholarship presentation to graduating high school seniors and college students.
This year’s high school recipients are: from Hoover High School, Kayla Regalado, who took home the Key Club scholarship; and Rita Ohan and Susana Hernandez Salazar; from Holy Family High School, Heyley Pavon, Key Club scholarship; and Lluvia Devora and Faith Heggie; from Glendale High School, Erika Lopez and Elizabeth Rayco; and from Clark Magnet High School, Ankeen Dajadian and Nare Agakhanyan.
Some of the students had given volunteer hours to the Kiwanis-sponsored Key Clubs and plan to continue that route through adulthood, while others hope to follow a career in medicine and make a difference in the healthcare system.
Regalado is expected to attend Cal State Los Angeles, majoring in communications. She hopes of pursuing a public relations career.
In addition to her participation in school organizations, such as the UNICEF Club and Red Cross Club, she has been a member of the Key Club for four years.
She attended several Key Club conferences and served as lieutenant governor. She plans to continue in the Kiwanis-sponsored Circle K Club while at college and hopes to become a Kiwanis Club member in the future.
Regalado is expected to attend USC to pursue biology course work, with plans to become a doctor specializing in preventative medicine.
She hopes to help develop a plan to provide healthcare services to homeless and low-income populations.
Dajadian plans to study pediatric neurology in the fall at Cal Lutheran University. She was inspired to follow a degree in medicine partly because she suffered an autoimmune disease early in her life that caused temporary paralysis — twice.
The two Glendale Community College students receiving scholarships were Lilit Bazikyan and Talish Babaian.
Bazikyan, a graduate of Glendale High School, will transfer to UC San Diego to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics and then will seek a master’s in economics.
She ultimately would like to serve as a board member of the Federal Reserve to positively influence the country’s economy.
Babaian graduated from Clark Magnet High School and is expected to attend UCLA to pursue a bachelor’s degree in political science, followed by graduate school in a joint jurist doctorate/business administration program.
She plans to become an intellectual-property attorney.
New director to be welcomed during open rehearsal
The Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus has devised a tuneful way to welcome its new musical director Ki Park of Montrose.
Park will direct the 35-member chorus during a Summer Fun Rehearsal that is open to women who are interested in joining the group.
The rehearsal will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church, 2909 Montrose Ave., La Crescenta.
There are no auditions. The only requirements are a love of singing and a willingness to commit to rehearsals from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays from September through May.
Park is a collaborative pianist who has worked with classical singers, instrumentalists and choruses throughout Los Angeles.
She received her bachelor’s degree in music from Cal State Northridge, majoring in keyboard collaborative arts at USC. She also studied voice and performed opera scenes and full opera productions on various stages.
To reserve a space to sing with the chorus, call Sharon Schlarb at (626) 376-5383 and a packet of music will be provided.
Women reintroduce community to clubhouse
The La Crescenta Woman’s Club will welcome the community to check out its newly renovated clubhouse during an open house from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19.
The clubhouse was recently renovated through a grant from the County of Los Angeles, which was promoted and sponsored by former supervisor Michael D. Antonovich.
The facility is available to rent for banquets, weddings and other special occasions, and is disability accessible.
Guests will tour the dining and meeting facilities and the newly landscaped garden. Light refreshments will be available.
The woman’s club is a philanthropic organization devoted to community improvement.
For more information, email info@lacrescentawomansclub.org.