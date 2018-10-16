On the Town: Scout auction nets guests vacation getaways and game days

Harriet Hammons, a La Cañada resident, won the special Golden Ticket drawing. The number of tickets sold was limited to only 100, and the winner had the opportunity to choose from any of the live auction items. Hammons picked the tickets for the USC vs. Notre Dame football game. A parking pass is included, as is entry to the Cardinal and Gold tailgate party. It was quite a bargain as the prize is worth $1,200 but tickets were only $100 each!