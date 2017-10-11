Man charged with a trio of robberies in Burbank and Glendale

A 21-year-old man was charged last week in a series of robberies that occurred in Glendale and Burbank, authorities said Wednesday.

Police suspect that Marlo Xavier Butler is behind a trio of armed robberies, one in Glendale and two in Burbank, all of which occurred in late September.

The first of the robberies occurred on Sept. 17 at a 7-Eleven on West Glenoaks Boulevard in Glendale. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said the entire incident was caught on surveillance camera.

A man had entered the store shortly before 3:30 a.m. and grabbed something from the freezer, which he brought to the counter. When an employee walked up to the register, the man flashed a handgun and demanded money.

Fearing for his life, the employee handed over money from the register, and the man fled from the area with the cash, Lightfoot said.

The next day, another armed robbery occurred that was similar to the 7-Eleven incident, according to Lightfoot. A man was caught on camera walking into a Walgreens on South San Fernando Road in Burbank.

The man showed an employee that he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money. According to the Burbank Police Department, the man made away with an unknown amount of cash from the store.

On Sept. 22, a third armed robbery was caught on camera, this time at a Chevron gas station in Burbank along North Hollywood Way. Like the other two incidents, a man flashed a handgun at an employee and demanded money.

Lightfoot said Burbank and Glendale police thought the same person was behind each robbery because of their similarities and the fact that the robber wore similar clothing in each one.

In the Burbank robberies, police were able to identify the getaway vehicle the man used as a white SUV with damage to its passenger-side hood.

On Oct. 1, a Glendale officer encountered a white Chevrolet Blazer with damage to its hood on the passenger side.

Lightfoot said Butler was behind the wheel and a search of the vehicle uncovered a black pellet gun that matched the description of the weapon used in the three robberies.

Police then searched Butler’s home and found further evidence related to the robberies, she said.

Charged with three counts of robbery, Butler is currently out on $175,000 bail.

