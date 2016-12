Several vehicles were involved in a series of collisions Tuesday on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Glendale near La Crescenta Avenue.

At around 3 p.m., at least six vehicles collided into another, temporarily closing one lane of traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident website.

It is currently unknown what caused the collisions, according to the website, and no injuries were reported.

