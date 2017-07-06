No injuries reported in La Crescenta house fire, authorities say

Authorities are investigating a house fire that broke out in a La Crescenta home Wednesday evening.
Crews from both the Los Angeles County and Glendale fire departments battled the blaze, which was reported sometime around 6:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Altura Avenue.
Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Fire Department, said the fire appeared to have started from behind the home and spread to the inside.
The fire was extinguished around 7:20 p.m.
Shandi said the home was occupied when the flames broke out, but the residents were able to leave unharmed.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Twitter: @Andy_Truc