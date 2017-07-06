No injuries reported in La Crescenta house fire, authorities say

Authorities are investigating a house fire that broke out in a La Crescenta home Wednesday evening.

Crews from both the Los Angeles County and Glendale fire departments battled the blaze, which was reported sometime around 6:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Altura Avenue.

Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Fire Department, said the fire appeared to have started from behind the home and spread to the inside.

The fire was extinguished around 7:20 p.m.

Shandi said the home was occupied when the flames broke out, but the residents were able to leave unharmed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Photo by Sara Cardine Crews work to extinguish a fire in La Crescenta on July 5. Crews work to extinguish a fire in La Crescenta on July 5. (Photo by Sara Cardine)

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc