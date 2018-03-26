‘American Idol’ finalist leads recording session at GCC

In 2005, Anthony Fedorov’s renditions of songs by Elton John, Celine Dion and Paul Young led him to become an “American Idol” finalist at 19 years old. On Thursday, he led a new wave of vocalists in a recording session at Glendale Community College.

Fedorov, who made it to the top four of the show’s fourth season, recorded a live performance of “Enough is Enough,” a song he co-wrote about the recent Parkland, Fla. shooting.

The GCC Concert Singers, an advanced choral group that includes students and community members, according to the college’s website, joined Fedorov as backup vocals.

On Sunday, Fedorov shared the GCC video on Facebook with the caption, “I’m really excited to share this new live music video of ‘Enough is Enough.’ Our children should not be the only voices advocating for change. When we unite, we are a powerful force!”

