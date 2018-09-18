Antaeus Theatre launches festival for new plays

Plays scheduled for Sept. 29 include Paula Cizmar’s “Along The River, Almost Winter,” which is an update of Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” set along the Sacramento River Delta during the Gold Rush; Stephanie Alison Walker’s “The Abuelas,” which explores the repercussions of Argentina’s military dictatorship; Alex Goldberg’s “Mayor of the 85th Floor,” a dystopian tale about a young woman squatting in the Empire State Building in the near future; and Jennifer Rowland’s “Regular Joes,” concerning the private, family drama behind a public sex scandal.