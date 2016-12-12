AT&T puts off cell-tower hearing with Glendale City Council

AT&T officials are delaying their hearing with the Glendale City Council on an appeal regarding plans to build a 60-foot-tall cellphone tower and facility in Dunsmore Park.

The appeal for the proposed wireless telecommunication facility will no longer be heard at the Dec 13 council meeting and will instead continue on Apr. 18, 2017 at the request of AT&T officials, according to city planner Kathy Duarte.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

The original proposal for the new cell tower came to the city's Planning Commission in June with a recommendation for approval by city staff. The commission, however, rejected the proposal arguing that the facility is incompatible with current uses of Dunsmore Park.

Company officials filed an appeal in August disputing the commission's claims.

--

Jeff Landa, jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda