California Senate subcommittee approves $3 million for Armenian Museum in Glendale

The state Senate Budget Subcommittee approved $3 million for an Armenian Museum project in Glendale this week following a presentation by Zaven Kazazian, executive board member of the proposed museum, who was joined by state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) in the presentation, according to Portantino’s office.

Last year. Gov. Jerry Brown approved a $1-million request for the museum, bringing the total OK’d for the project to $4 million.

“There is a long history of California supporting laudable museum projects around the state, and I wanted to make sure that the Armenian Museum garners equal and fair support. Zaven did an excellent job of making the case for the museum, and the committee was quite impressed. It’s a big step forward to have the state Senate Budget Committee insert an additional $3 million into the state budget for this project,” Portantino said in a statement.

Portantino represents the 25th Senate District, which includes Glendale, Burbank, La Crescenta and La Cañada Flintridge.

