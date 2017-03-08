Teachers union endorses candidates for Glendale school board, GCC

The Glendale Teachers Union endorsed two incumbents and a newcomer last week for the three open seats representing districts B, C and D on the Glendale Unified School Board.

The union supports Greg Krikorian for District B, Armina Gharpetian for District C and Shant Sahakian for District D.

"All three candidates exhibit a tireless commitment to our community and our students," said the union's president, Taline Arsenian, in a statement. "Under their leadership, I am confident that we will continue to enhance the educational experiences of all our students as we move forward into enriching teaching and learning at high-quality levels."

Candidates Victor Garcia and Ann Ransford won the union's endorsement to serve on Glendale Community College's board of trustees.

The union also endorsed Zareh Sinanyan, Ara Najarian and Michael Joseph Van Gorder for City Council.

Rafi Manoukian, who is running unopposed for City Treasurer, and Ardy Kassakhian, who is running unopposed for City Clerk, also won the union's support.

