2-story building under construction catches fire in Glendale

Investigators with the Glendale Fire Department are looking into what caused a fire to break out at a construction site Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story building under construction in the 1100 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, said Glendale Fire Department spokeswoman Anita Shandi.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze sometime before 3:30 p.m.

The Glendale Police Department briefly closed a portion of West Glenoaks Boulevard as the fire department dealt with the blaze.

It’s unknown when or where the fire started.

