DNA evidence links man to residential burglary, Glendale police say

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary this week after DNA evidence linking him to the crime was found in a ransacked home, according to the Glendale Police Department.
Oshin Grigorian was arrested in his Glendale apartment on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a home in the 1900 block of Glencoe Way in July.
Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the department, said the home’s residents came back to find it had been ransacked, and personal items, including jewelry, were missing.
She said the Verdugo Regional Crime Lab was able to obtain DNA evidence from an item in the home that was a match for Grigorian’s.
During a search of his apartment officers found a substance that resembled heroin, and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia in addition to residential burglary, according to Lightfoot.
The incident remains under investigation.