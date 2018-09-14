GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

DNA evidence links man to residential burglary, Glendale police say

By
Sep 14, 2018 | 3:50 PM
DNA evidence links man to residential burglary, Glendale police say
Oshin Grigorian, 58, was arrested by Glendale police on Wednesday after police say his DNA was found at the scene of a residential burglary in July. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary this week after DNA evidence linking him to the crime was found in a ransacked home, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Oshin Grigorian was arrested in his Glendale apartment on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a home in the 1900 block of Glencoe Way in July.

Advertisement

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the department, said the home’s residents came back to find it had been ransacked, and personal items, including jewelry, were missing.

She said the Verdugo Regional Crime Lab was able to obtain DNA evidence from an item in the home that was a match for Grigorian’s.

Advertisement

During a search of his apartment officers found a substance that resembled heroin, and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia in addition to residential burglary, according to Lightfoot.

The incident remains under investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement