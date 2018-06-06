1 suspect taken into custody, 2 more at large following police chase ending near Glendale Galleria

A person was taken into custody on Wednesday after a car chase that started in Van Nuys ended at the Glendale Galleria when a burglary suspect attempted to evade capture by driving into a nearby parking structure.
The pursuit began around noon near the intersection of Hayvenhurst Avenue and Vanowen Street, when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department attempted to stop a black BMW suspected of being involved in a burglary, according to authorities.
The vehicle sped off, passing through North Hollywood and Burbank before the driver of the BMW entered into a parking structure at the Glendale Galleria.
At least three people were said to be in the vehicle, according to LAPD Officer Carlos Zaragoza. One person was taken into custody at about 12:50 p.m.
Zaragoza said officers continue to search for suspects.
“The situation is still unfolding,” he said.
Glendale Sgt. Dan Suttles said Glendale police officers are helping the LAPD in the search, and a perimeter was set up around the mall.
The city of Glendale Twitter feed reported that stores and restaurants at the Glendale Galleria remain open despite the police presence.
1:30 p.m.: This article was updated with additional information about an arrest being made in the pursuit.
This article was originally published at 12:45 p.m.