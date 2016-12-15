L.A. man takes police on short pursuit

A Los Angeles man took police on a short car chase through Glendale and Pasadena Tuesday afternoon, ultimately ending in his arrest, police said.

The pursuit began at around 4 p.m. near Chevy Chase Drive and Verdugo Road after police attempted to stop a car that had been reported stolen earlier that day in Pasadena, according to Glendale police spokesman Sgt. Robert William.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Juan Arriaga, took officers along surface streets before going onto the Ventura (134) Freeway and into Pasadena, where he exited the freeway.

“At one point, the suspect had traffic backed up ahead of him, so he drove on a sidewalk to bypass the traffic,” William said.

Shortly after driving onto the sidewalk, a police cruiser collided into the stolen vehicle, ending the chase near Walnut Street and Harkness Avenue. Arriaga, the car’s sole occupant, was taken into custody on suspicion of grand theft auto and felony evading.

No one was injured during the 10-minute pursuit.

