Pair suspected of burglarizing vehicle in La Crescenta allegedly attempt to evade arrest

Glendale police said they apprehended two men earlier this month who attempted to evade arrest after allegedly breaking into and burglarizing a vehicle in La Crescenta.
Norwalk resident David Corral Jr., 25, and 23-year-old Steven Guerra of Glendale were arrested on suspicion of felony evading, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and burglary. Guerra was on post-release community supervision at the time of his arrest while Corral was on informal probation, which does not require a check in with a probation officer, according to the Glendale Police Department.
An officer was trying to stop a green-colored Honda occupied by two people sometime around 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 1 near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Boston Avenue, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a department spokeswoman.
The car’s driver had allegedly committed a red-light violation, she added.
The vehicle sped away from the officer and down Foothill toward Tujunga. Lightfoot said the passenger was seen throwing a BB gun from the car and several more items were discarded during the pursuit.
After stopping in Tujunga, the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended shortly thereafter. Corral was identified as the driver, while Guerra was the passenger, according to Lightfoot.
Authorities were able to recover the discarded items and, during a search of the vehicle, found personal items that did not belong to the two men, including a BMW key fob and an envelope addressed to someone else. Police also found tools that are typically used in vehicle burglaries.
Lightfoot said the woman whose address was listed on the envelope told officers her car had been broken into earlier that night. The items that were stolen from her car were found in the Honda.
Corral and Guerra are currently being held without bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.