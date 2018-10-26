Pair suspected of burglarizing vehicle in La Crescenta allegedly attempt to evade arrest

Norwalk resident David Corral Jr., 25, and 23-year-old Steven Guerra of Glendale were arrested on suspicion of felony evading, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and burglary. Guerra was on post-release community supervision at the time of his arrest while Corral was on informal probation, which does not require a check in with a probation officer, according to the Glendale Police Department.