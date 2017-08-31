Glendale house fire prompts evacuation, may have caused power outage

The occupants of a Glendale home had to flee after the structure caught fire Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Glendale Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the 900 block of Cleveland Road sometime around 3 p.m. The home’s occupants were evacuated, while firefighters worked on extinguishing the flames, authorities said.

The fire was reported knocked down around 3:40 p.m. Authorities said the flames may have damaged some power lines and caused outages in the area.

Crews from Glendale Water & Power were called in to assess the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

