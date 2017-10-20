Climate change agreement signed between California and Armenia

This week, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan signed the Under 2 Environmental and Green Energy Climate Accord between Armenia and California, joining a coalition of two dozen other governments around the world that work to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions to combat climate change.

State Sen. Anthony J. Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) arranged the meeting with Gov. Jerry Brown and Gabrielyan, as well as Nora Hovsepian, chair of the Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region, and Levon Kirakosian, advisory board member of the Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region.

In addition, Brown, Portantino, Hovsepian and Kirakosian discussed the re-creation of the California-Armenia Trade Office and a formal business relationship.

The original trade office was a project spearheaded by the Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region, and Portantino’s predecessor Jack Scott.

Portantino — who chairs the California State Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange — was named 2017 Legislator of the Year by the Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region, earlier this month.

