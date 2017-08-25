In response to Charlottesville, Glendale City Council proclaims stance against hate

In the wake of violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that left one dead and many injured on Aug. 12, Glendale City Council Tuesday took an unequivocal stance against “racism, hatred and bigotry in all forms.”

In a unanimous vote, council members adopted a resolution to reaffirm their pledge to keep Glendale free of hostility as it relates to hate of any groups or individuals.

According to city officials, a number of mayors nationwide have received requests from their respective constituents to make a statement about the violence at Charlottesville. At Mayor Vartan Gharpetian’s request, a resolution was written to condemn acts of hate.

“Because of … the incidents and violence that happened in Charlottesville, this is the least that we could have done to remind everyone that the city of Glendale is committed to be a community free of racism, hatred and bigotry in all forms,” Gharpetian said.

The resolution makes explicit its condemnation of the Charlottesville clash between white nationalists and counterprotestors as well as expresses sympathy and compassion for the families of those injured and killed as a result.

“The idea that one group or individual is supreme over another is not only wrong — it is ethically, morally and criminally reprehensible and … be it resolved by the council of the city of Glendale that the city shall … stand together to denounce all forms of hate by any group or individual,” the resolution states.

Before the vote, Councilwoman Paula Devine said that hatred and bigotry “begins at home” and asked parents to teach their children to love one another, adding her hopes that the diverse community of Glendale remains an inclusive one.

“We should accept everyone,” she said. “Everyone has a reason to be here; everyone has something to offer.”

