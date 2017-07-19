Dog airlifted from San Gabriel Mountains after suffering heat exhaustion

With temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s in Glendale last weekend, authorities conducted separate rescues for dogs that became overheated on the city’s hiking trails.

The most daring rescue occurred on Sunday when a dog had to be airlifted from the San Gabriel Mountains after the chocolate Labrador became stranded with his owner on a trail near Mount Lukens. According to Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman with the Glendale Fire Department, the dog suffered from heat exhaustion as well as cuts and bruises to his paws rendering him unable to walk.

Authorities from the Burbank and Glendale fire departments were called to the scene to help assist the dog and the hiker, who was a Glendale resident.

Courtesy of the Glendale Fire Department A dog suffering from heat exhaustion was also rescued from Brand Park on July 15, 2017. A dog suffering from heat exhaustion was also rescued from Brand Park on July 15, 2017. (Courtesy of the Glendale Fire Department)

Shandi said a helicopter from the Los Angeles Fire Department eventually airlifted the two to Deukmejian Park. The dog was subsequently taken to a veterinarian to be examined.

On Saturday, Glendale fire was called to Brand Park after receiving word of a hiker whose dog was suffering from heat exhaustion.

While that dog did not get airlifted from the area, it did receive water.

