Man arrested for dumpster fire, attempts at several others in Montrose

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson Tuesday after he was reportedly seen attempting to ignite several fires throughout Montrose, authorities said.

Robert Tucker was arrested in connection with a dumpster fire in the 2400 block of Honolulu Avenue at around noon.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said Tucker is suspected of starting a fire outside a business, where he attempted to open an account.

After he left the business a fire was discovered in a dumpster out front. An employee was able to extinguish the blaze, according to Lightfoot.

She said the man was seen playing with a lighter as he left the business.

Tucker was then seen down the street in the 2200 block of Honolulu trying to set fire to some bushes near a different business, according to Lightfoot. When confronted, Tucker fled to another part of the street and allegedly tried to light a second dumpster on fire.

Lightfoot said an officer eventually found Tucker in front of the Vons at 2039 Verdugo Blvd. He was allegedly trying to set a box of pumpkins on fire.

