Glendale College to host viewing of the Great American Eclipse

Glendale Community College will host a viewing of the upcoming solar eclipse called the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21.

A live video feed from NASA will be shown from 9 a.m. to noon in the college’s planetarium and in the lecture hall in room CS 177.

Jet Propulsion Laboratory will provide NASA eclipse glasses for the viewing. Volunteers and college astronomy professors will also be on hand to answer questions about the eclipse, space and the college’s space program.

The event also includes activities such as creating a pinhole camera to safely watch the eclipse. Materials will be provided.

For more information, contact Barbara Falkowski at bfalkows@glendale.edu.

