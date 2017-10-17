Glendale package thief caught on camera

The Glendale Police Department released security-camera footage Tuesday of a package theft that occurred in early August, in the hope that the public can help identify the culprit.

The video, shot Aug. 11, shows a white Toyota SUV driving down the 1400 block of El Rito Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

The car comes to a stop and a woman exits from it. She then walks up to a home and returns to the vehicle holding a large package. However, the apparent theft is not caught on camera. The woman places the package inside the SUV and drives away.

According to police, the woman is described as white, between 30 to 40 years old and has blonde or reddish shoulder-length hair. In the video, she is wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

