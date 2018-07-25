School district facility’s hours of operation extended with conditions attached

The Planning Commission recently approved extending the hours of operation at a facilities yard for the Glendale Unified School District, where repair supplies and equipment are stored, while still taking into consideration residents’ complaints primarily about noise.
Last week, commission members voted to extend the operating hours at the yard, located at 333 W. Magnolia Ave., from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the week, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Previous hours of operation were 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week, but the school district applied to extend the hours so employees could arrive earlier and work later, if needed.
In addition to the extended hours, a masonry wall being built along Palmer Avenue will be no higher than 7 feet, according to the commission’s decision.
Nearby residents expressed concerns about the extended hours to the school district individually, complaining about noise levels and fumes from trucks.
At the commission meeting, Michael Lee, property manager for an apartment complex on West Palmer Avenue, said workers were not courteous to the residents.
Lee regularly heard residents complain about noise, loud talking and loitering at the facilities yard, even on the weekends.
“People would park their cars against the fence, shout back and forth and keep their engines running,” he said. “Those fumes would make people sick.”
The new conditions mandate that signs be placed on the walls facing the parking lot, warning workers to not be noisy or loiter.
“Our law firm spent a lot of time and resources trying to find a middle ground,” said Steve Dickinson, Glendale Unified’s chief business and financial officer. “There are some things we can’t agree to. The hours was the biggest difference.”
Once the wall is completed, Dickinson said residents’ concerns will be mitigated.
“This could be solved by understanding what the applicant and [those complaining] want,” said commissioner Talin Shahbazian. “I want to try and see if we can solve this issue by working together, and the main problem is the hours.”
“Folks who are working in that yard need to keep their voices down” so they do not disturb residents, said Greg Astorian, commission chairman.