Suspect still at large in shooting at Glendale restaurant that left 1 dead

Authorities continue to search for the suspect in a fatal shooting near the Ararat banquet hall in Glendale on Saturday that left one person dead and another wounded.
Two men in their 40s were standing in the banquet hall’s parking lot off of San Fernando Road and Ruberta Avenue when, at about 8:22 p.m. they were approached by a third person who began to shoot at them. Authorities said one of the men died from the gunfire while the other was only grazed by a bullet.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman with the Glendale Police Department, said the shooter then fled from the scene in a vehicle that drove northbound on San Fernando Road. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Dodge, but it hasn’t been definitively confirmed.
Suttles said the deceased has not yet been identified and the wounded man was released at the scene.
He added that it’s unknown why the two were shot, or what they were doing in the parking lot. Suttles said there has been no indication that this was a gang-related shooting or an attempted robbery gone wrong.
“At this point, we’ve interviewed all the individuals at the restaurant at this time so we’re trying to get as much information as we can,” he said. “Detectives will scour through surveillance footage to find any clues and our forensics people have done their thing so we’re going to look at [the evidence they’ve gathered].”
Suttles said no suspect description is available as the man who survived the shooting was unable to “get a good look” at the shooter.