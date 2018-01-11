Short car chase ends in freeway collision for Hollywood man arrested by Glendale police

A Hollywood man was apprehended by Glendale police Tuesday evening after he attempted to flee from officers during a routine traffic stop, authorities say.

At around 11:10 p.m., an officer tried to stop a silver Toyota Corolla that was allegedly speeding near Pennsylvania and Altura avenues in La Crescenta, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department. The driver failed to stop, and a chase ensued.

Lightfoot said the driver eventually lost control of the Toyota 3 miles into the pursuit and got into a collision on the Glendale (2) Freeway on-ramp at Verdugo Boulevard.

The driver then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee from police by running up the freeway embankment, according to the Lightfoot. He was eventually found in the 3600 block of Stancrest Drive and has since been identified as 34-year-old Hovanes Ashteokenyan.

Lightfoot said Ashteokenyan “had a lengthy criminal record” and was on post-release community supervision at the time of his arrest. Police also discovered that the rear license plate on his vehicle belonged to a different car.

He was charged with felony evading by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office on Thursday.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc