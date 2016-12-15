From Christmas-tree fires to poisoned candy, officials warn of holiday dangers

Although December is meant to be a merry time for many people, authorities are asking Glendale residents to be extra vigilant about hidden holiday hazards.

Each year across the United States, approximately 210 house fires are caused by Christmas trees, with four of them typically resulting in a death. Officials with the Glendale Fire Department said they tend to see at least two to three fires a year because of trees.

"[Other than during the holidays], houses aren't decorated with Christmas trees, presents and things like that," Capt. Scott Mohlenbrok said during a presentation on Monday, at which firefighters demonstrated how quickly a tree can catch fire.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Mohlenbrok said trees can burn up in three minutes, and the room in which the tree is located can be engulfed in flames five minutes later. Contributing factors include a tree being placed near a heater, an overloaded electrical socket or no water for the tree.

Mohlenbrok said watering a tree will help prevent it from becoming dry and more susceptible to catching fire.

Another way to help prevent a fire is to have a tree coated in flame-resistant flocking — a type of white spray meant to look like snow. Mohlenbrok said many tree lots offer this type of spray. However, he added, the sprays people buy at stores to do it themselves are still flammable.

Capt. Jeff Brooks said residents should also keep in mind where they display their tree. In addition to not placing it near a heater, it shouldn't block any exit in a home.

"If they do have a fire, they've ultimately eliminated one of their safe egresses out of the house," Brooks said.

Another fire risk people face during the holidays is lighting the menorah for Hanukkah. Since it involves an open flame, the captain said the candles should not be near anything that can catch fire, such as a curtain.

Brooks said there's also a risk if candles are left burning unattended. A safer alternative would be to use electronic candles for the menorah.

Fire demonstration Roger Wilson / Glendale News-Press A dry flocked Christmas tree burned up in a minute and a half. A dry flocked Christmas tree burned up in a minute and a half. (Roger Wilson / Glendale News-Press) (Roger Wilson / Glendale News-Press)

Besides fires, there is an increase of poisoning risks during the holidays. Dr. Cyrus Rangan, a doctor with the California Poison Control System, said one of the leading risks during this time of year is carbon monoxide poisoning through the use of unconventional heating sources.

"When people take an outdoor heater or barbecue and bring it inside to heat the home or they use the stove or an oven, you get an incomplete combustion of fuel and a buildup of carbon monoxide in the house," Rangan said.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include wooziness, confusion, paralysis, heart attack and, ultimately, death. Rangan recommended all households should be equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, which tend to be separate from smoke alarms. Residents should also use a safer heating source, he added.

Rangan said poison control typically deals with more poisoning cases involving children than adults, especially during the holidays.

In some of those instances, children have eaten wrapping paper that's made with toxic paint or candy from Mexico that contains lead. A way of preventing these kinds of cases is to keep a close eye on children.

"Supervision is the key. It's the overarching advice that we give," Rangan said. "Every poisoning that we see around Christmas time is always preventable."

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Glendale police arrest transient after discovering he's an unregistered sex offender

Glendale man pleads guilty to mailing scam that netted $1.66 million

Glendale Water & Power warns customers about scam calls