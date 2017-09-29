Former employee pleads guilty to stealing over $600K from city of Glendale

A former Glendale employee pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to embezzling over $600,000 from the city, according to authorities.

Cassandra Alexander admitted to stealing $609,764 from Glendale, using her position in the city attorney’s office to pull off the scam, which ran from July 2001 to March 2017, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The guilty plea came soon after the 53-year-old Winnetka resident was charged with one count of theft from an organization receiving federal funds. As part of her plea deal, Alexander will be required to pay restitution back to the city.

“With the fact that the plea agreement also includes restitution, [Glendale] will be able to be made whole and get the people’s money back,” city spokesman Tom Lorenz said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Alexander worked as a claims and litigation support supervisor, which allowed her to assemble “settlement packets” that were used to resolve claims against the city for property damage or personal injury.

“Each settlement packet contained approval of the settlement by a member of the City Attorney’s [office] and the City Council, as well as authorization for the city’s finance department to issue a check to the claimant,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Because of her position, Alexander had the authority to sign the necessary documents directing the city’s finance department to issue checks. She was also responsible for picking up the payments and providing them to the attorneys of people who filed claims.

Federal officials said she had 30 fraudulent checks issued to her family and friends. She would also bolster the legitimacy of the checks by creating fake minutes of City Council meetings as well as false settlement agreements.

According to Alexander’s plea agreement, she would take the checks to the designated payees who would subsequently cash them and transfer the funds back to her.

Officers with the Glendale Police Department were able to seize at least one check she issued to a family member for $82,500.

After the scheme was discovered, Alexander was suspended by the city in March 2017, and she resigned the following month.

She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc