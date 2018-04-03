House fire destroys garage in Glendale, injures family dog

A dog suffered minor burns on Monday after a garage caught fire at a Glendale home.
The fire was reported around 6:10 p.m. from a home in the 1500 block of Garden Street, according to Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman with the Glendale Fire Department.
She said the home's detached garage was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Family members living in the home were able to evacuate to safety, but their dog suffered minor burns to his paws. The dog was treated for his injuries at the scene.
The fire was extinguished around 6:35 p.m., according to Shandi. She said firefighters from Burbank aided in tamping down the flames.
Several power lines over the home were damaged as a result of the flames. The fire also caused the garage's roof to collapse.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
