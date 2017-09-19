At 90, Glendale Community College celebrates longevity and prosperity

In 1926, Glendale residents voted in favor of creating Glendale Junior College to help foster and hone academic intelligence and vocational skills of young people to benefit the community and state.

Decades later, that decision resulted in an education hub — now known as Glendale Community College — that provides manufacturing and engineering classes with state-of-the-art laboratories and machinery.

This month marks the college’s 90th anniversary. To celebrate, a fundraising gala highlighting its Student Success Fund — established in 2012 — and honoring alumni such as Angie Dickinson, an actress best known for the television series “Police Woman,” will be held Sept. 30 at the college.

Funds received will go toward scholarships, materials for student success such as musical instruments and emergency funds for students in need.

“GCC doesn’t become the region’s premier learning community without the support of our residents and businesses,” said David Viar, the school’s president/superintendent, in a prepared statement. “This event will celebrate the people who have benefited from their time at this college, while thanking the generous donors whose contributions have fueled our student success.”

Courtesy of Glendale Community College Glendale Community College is now known for becoming a hub for manufacturing and engineering classes. This image is a panoramic view of the college from Verdugo Road.

Brief history

Classes were initially held in 1927 at Glendale Union High School, located at Broadway and Verdugo Road. After moving sites and holding classes in tent bungalows following an earthquake in 1933, the college reopened on its current campus, located at 1500 N. Verdugo Road, in 1937.

The curriculum expanded to include courses such as home economics, journalism and general engineering as student enrollment increased during its first 25 years. To help establish itself further, the Glendale school board proposed a bond, which was passed by local voters in 1935 and helped construct the college’s administration building and the Camino Real building.

Dickinson, 85, attended Glendale Community College in 1950 for nearly two semesters, taking classes in shorthand and bookkeeping. She recalled being introduced to “new high-tech machines,” which were precursors to today’s computers.

After a brief stint at the college, Dickinson said she felt confident enough to land a job as a secretary, and she did, thanks to the skills she learned as a GCC student.

After visiting the Glendale campus earlier this year, she described the feeling of walking into the administration building akin to walking into a building “with as much elegance and prominence” as the Grove in Los Angeles.

“It bombards the senses — it’s the totality,” she said. “It felt good and familiar and didn’t feel old at all. It’s a tingling, wonderful feeling, and I’m looking forward to going back and taking a little more time.”

File Photo Students head toward the administration center. Students head toward the administration center. (File Photo)

Past and current challenges

Student enrollment continues to waver as the college struggles to maintain and attract students from neighboring communities, including Pasadena and Santa Monica, which have their own community colleges.

While there was a 7.3% increase during this summer, the college is continuing to see a decline in enrollment with low projections for the fall semester.

“It’s never steady enrollment, and we have to work on that,” said Edward Karpp, dean of research, planning and grants for the college.

File Photo A freshly poured floor is the newest development in the major construction project at Glendale Community College on the first day of classes for the 2014 fall semester. A freshly poured floor is the newest development in the major construction project at Glendale Community College on the first day of classes for the 2014 fall semester. (File Photo)

Located on about 100 acres, with the majority of the land already developed, college officials have discussed ways to expand facilities.

Officials faced delays in construction of the school’s new Lab/College Services building after they terminated a contract with Mallcraft, Inc., an Altadena-based general contractor that college officials say fell behind in building the $40-million facility.

During a board meeting last week, college officials unanimously approved supporting a change order for the project.

In 2016, 73% of voters approved with overwhelming support to issue a $325-million bond to fund infrastructure improvements and build additional facilities for programs such as the college’s fire academy.

Efforts to expand the school’s Garfield Campus began last year as college officials sent letters to property owners living on South Chevy Chase Drive, East Garfield Avenue, South Adams Street and East Acacia Avenue.

As officials wait to hear from property owners, the college contracted with a Los Angeles-based law firm to assess environmental impacts related to a possible expansion.

In addition, talks of purchasing the Glendale Civic Auditorium from the city for additional classrooms and a student union have resurfaced, according to a recent City Council agenda. Though it is unclear whether negotiations are underway.

For more information about the gala, contact Lisa Brooks at (818) 551-5196 or lbrooks@glendale.edu.

