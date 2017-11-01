Suspected La Crescenta burglary getaway vehicle reportedly connected to crimes in La Cañada, Orange County

Authorities say the driver of a maroon-colored vehicle may be connected to several burglaries in Los Angeles and Orange counties last month.

The most recent burglary occurred on Oct. 20 in the 4900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in La Crescenta. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said a witness reported seeing two black men wearing black hooded sweatshirts and gloves break into a home.

The suspects fled in a nearby getaway vehicle before police arrived, according to Lightfoot.

Surveillance footage from the neighborhood obtained by police showed the escape car was a 2003-2004 Cadillac CTS with damage to the driver’s side door and rear paper license plates. The driver is described as a heavy-set black woman.

Lightfoot said the same vehicle is suspected of being involved in another residential burglary earlier that morning in La Cañada Flintridge. The car is also linked to a pair of burglaries that occurred a few days prior in Orange County.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc