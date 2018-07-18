25th annual Cruise Night set to rev into Glendale Saturday evening

An annual Glendale tradition is seeing subtle but big changes this year.
On Saturday, the 25th annual Cruise Night will take place on Brand Boulevard. The free event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 10:30 p.m. Former KRTH DJ Brian Beirne will host this year’s festivities.
For the first time, the event will have two stages, said event coordinator Patricia Betancourt said. The main stage will be located at Milford Street and Brand Boulevard, while the second stage will be at Wilson Avenue and Brand.
In addition, a longer fireworks display is scheduled, Betancourt said.
“It’s a great local community event that draws people to the heart of Glendale,” she said.
Cruise Night is hosted by the city of Glendale, in conjunction with the Downtown Glendale Assn. and Glendale Tech Week 2018.
Setup for the event will begin at 9 a.m., so Brand Boulevard will be closed while the cars and stages are put in place.
A designated children’s area has been added, which will feature games and activities.
More than 350 classic cars are expected to be on display. Actor Kent McCord, who played Officer Jim Reed on the television series “Adam-12,” has been tapped to judge the cars.
Who’s Next, a Who tribute band, will kick off the free event on the main stage, performing from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Following them will be Magic of Motown, a band dedicated to the R&B music of the ’60s, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
A presentation of awards for the winners in the classic car competitions will be held at 8:30 p.m. followed by a performance by Jumping Jack Flash, a tribute band to the Rolling Stones.
The night will end with a fireworks display near the main stage at 10:30 p.m.