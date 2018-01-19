‘A very special day’ as Glendale Fire Department holds promotion ceremony

A mixture of new hires and promotions greeted the Glendale Fire Department during a special badge-pinning ceremony Thursday morning.

Friends and families gathered at Fire Station 21 as Fire Chief Greg Fish swore the firefighters into their new roles.

“This is a very special day for the Glendale Fire Department,” Fish said. “It’s a time to celebrate those whose are coming into our organization and those who are moving up.”

Joining the department’s fire prevention bureau are Javier Gonzalez and Malachi Smalley, who will both serve as fire environmental safety specialists​​​​​​​, and Jeremy Cawn​​​​​​​, who will be a fire prevention inspector.

Lisette Scruggs will head to the Verdugo Fire Communications Center as an operator while Frank Avent, Dylan Butcher, Erik Quintana and Garrett Todd join the department as new firefighter paramedics.

Dan Claridge, Dan Haleen, Garret Hine, Kevin Ku, Kellen McLaughlin, Gild Pedroza, Leo Pryor and Wayne Runcie received promotions to fire engineers.

Moving up the rank to fire captains are David An, Martine Detro, Joe Donnelly, Ara Hoonanian and Gabe Vaca.

Chris Stavros and Silvio Lanzas were promoted to battalion chief and deputy chief, respectively.

