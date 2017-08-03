Glendale Educational Foundation debuts new grant program

The Glendale Educational Foundation is launching a new grant program for teachers within the Glendale Unified School District.

The foundation is offering a total of $15,000 in grants for teachers in visual and performing arts, science and technology as well as health and fitness. Individual awards will range from $500 to $1,000.

The program is geared to financially assist teachers with field trips as well as classroom materials and projects. Teachers must apply by Oct. 30.

Two orientations will be offered to help guide applicants. The first meeting will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 in Room 213 at the Glendale Unified School District office. The second will be held 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 from in Room 103 at the district office.

For more information, call (818) 247-0466 or to apply, visit glened.org.

