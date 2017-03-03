Here's how much Glendale school board candidates have raised for their campaigns

In the race for a seat on the Glendale Unified School Board on April 4, newcomer Shant Sahakian has raised about $27,800 in contributions, an amount unprecedented in recent years for a local school board race.

Sahakian said his years of involvement volunteering in many Glendale organizations resulted in support from a wide network of friends, business leaders and elected officials, including outgoing school board member Christine Walters, who chipped in $100 to his campaign, according to his disclosures.

In his run for a District D seat, Sahakian said he's called residents and knocked on their doors in the area encompassing the Chevy Chase, Scholl Canyon and Adams Hill neighborhoods.

"I think it's really important for voters to meet me and hear from me directly," he said.

He's spent roughly $6,600 on a combination of campaign literature and mailings, voter data, campaign consultants and staff, according to his statements.

Sahakian said he and his team plan to work hard through election day, reaching out to voters on issues that matter to him, including preparing students for both college and real-world careers.

His only opponent in District D is fellow newcomer Joal Ryan, who, since announcing her candidacy last year, has organized meet-and-greets to familiarize residents with where she stands on issues.

She's raised more than $2,600 for her campaign, spending about $750 combined for Facebook ads, her website, door hangers and signs.

She said she does not see going up against a candidate who has raised significantly more funds as a deterrent, adding that she has placed more emphasis on meeting residents face to face.

"It's amazing — the number of people who've said, 'No one's ever knocked on my door before.' It's about knocking on doors and asking, 'What can the school board do for you?'" she said. "Sometimes, it's listening to people who don't have their children in the district, and they've tried one of the middle schools and went somewhere else. We need to know why."

In her District C run, incumbent Armina Gharpetian, who was first elected to the board in 2013, rolled over funds from her prior campaign to this one, where she's running unopposed.

District C represents the Woodbury and Verdugo Woodlands neighborhoods.

Gharpetian has about $18,500 at her disposal, including $16,300 from her 2013 run, and $2,000 she loaned to herself in December.

"I haven't been concentrating too much on collecting campaign donations," Gharpetian said. "Instead, I have self-funded my campaign and have tried to put my campaign efforts in reaching out to our constituencies on a more personal level."

In the race to represent District B, incumbent Greg Krikorian, who was first elected to the board in 2001, is competing against newcomer Vardan Stepanyan.

District B encompasses northwest Glendale.

While Krikorian reported slightly more than $5,000 in contributions, according to his disclosures, Stepanyan has raised about $2,100, including several hundred dollars worth of self-contributions.

Stepanyan, who's spent about $700 on fliers and Facebook ads, said he's knocked on the doors of about 7,000 homes in District B.

Among his most significant objectives are building a stronger relationship between residents and the school district and fostering stronger relationships between the district and local businesses.

"I'm trying to do my best to introduce myself, explain to them about my objectives," Stepanyan said. "People are really excited. They're welcoming me."

Krikorian, who's spent about $550 on fliers and campaign literature, said he's also been knocking on doors. He's been joined by members of his campaign team, made up of dozens of students from nearby schools.

"A lot of the parents are excited I'm running. They feel more comfortable. They know all the community service I've done and the leadership I've done."

--

Kelly Corrigan, kelly.corrigan@latimes.com

Twitter: @kellymcorrigan