Glendale school board candidates make their cases at forum

Five candidates running for three open seats on the Glendale school board participated in a televised forum Thursday held by the Glendale/Burbank League of Women Voters in Glendale City Council chambers.

For the first time, voters who live in three geographic areas of the Jewel City — out of a total of five areas — will vote for one candidate to represent them in their neighborhood.

Glendale Unified now has five voting districts: A, B, C, D and E.

Districts B, C and D are up for election next month with A and E up for election in two years.

Incumbent Greg Krikorian is running to keep his seat in District B in northwest Glendale against newcomer Vardan Stepanyan.

Stepanyan, who read from prepared statements when he answered most questions, said his run means voters will have a choice on the ballot.

"Many people are looking for changes on the board," Stepanyan said.

Meanwhile, Krikorian pointed to the value of his experience in helping establish the Glendale Educational Foundation and other programs since he was first elected to the board in 2001.

"We still have a lot of work ahead of us," Krikorian said.

In District C, which includes the Verdugo Woodlands and Woodbury neighborhoods, Armina Gharpetian is running unopposed, but she said she is adamant about participating in every forum and continuing to improve the district's finances and overall achievement of students.

Two more newcomers — Joal Ryan and Shant Sahakian — are lifelong Glendale residents facing off for a seat in District D, made up of the Scholl Canyon, Chevy Chase and Adams Hill neighborhoods.

Ryan is intent on improving Glendale Unified's budget by boosting enrollment, and to accomplish that, she said it's important to invest in specialized programs, such as Glendale's foreign-language academies. She also suggested establishing a middle school arts magnet campus, all in an effort to attract families with the concept that Glendale Unified is a "destination district."

"I will sell the district to our families," Ryan said.

Sahakian said all Glendale Unified schools should offer dual-language immersion, arts, tech-education and financial literacy programs.

"These are resources that should be available to all of our parents and all of our students," he said, adding that one priority is to improve communication between the school board and parents. Then he shared his personal number, asking parents to call him.

"One of the things I'll be proposing is that we'll do periodic school board meetings at our school sites so parents feel more comfortable approaching our school board members, bringing their concerns and making us more accessible to them."

Later in the forum, Gharpetian followed Sahakian's move and shared her phone number.

When moderator Rita Zwern asked Gharpetian and Ryan about whether they support establishing a public all-girls or all-boys academy in Glendale — citing research that secondary students thrive when enrolled in a same-sex school — Gharpetian said the choice is better left up to parents.

"I don't know how to answer that question because ultimately that's the parent's choice — to decide if they would like their child to go to those schools," Gharpetian said.

Ryan, who is opposed to charter schools, said an all-girls or all-boys academy would give Glendale Unified an opportunity to innovate.

"We need to be ahead of the charters that are circling like sharks in the water," Ryan said. "That's part of the long-term financial solution. That's how we grow enrollment."

