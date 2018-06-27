Glendale Unified board agrees to smaller raise

“First, what I’d recommend is that we, moving forward, only give board compensation increases that match what we give our bargaining units and nothing more,” Sahakian said. “Secondly, I think we need to go back and amend that policy. I think the board has way too much latitude on how much it can increase when it can increase it. So, I’d recommend that you only increase it up to the amount that you give a raise in a given year.”