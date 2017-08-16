Vandals leave note with ‘Nazi symbol’ on La Crescenta woman’s car

Deputies with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a possible hate incident after a La Crescenta woman’s car was vandalized earlier this month.

Sometime around 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, a woman in the 5800 block of Freeman Avenue reported that some type of lacquer-like substance with rocks and staples mixed in was poured over her car. According to the incident report, a note was also left behind that depicted a “yellow smiley face with a Nazi symbol.”

Sgt. Alan Chu, with the sheriff’s station, said the symbol was a swastika in place of the nose on the smiley face. He also said the woman was incorrectly targeted by the vandals and that it may have been meant for her neighbor.

The note was signed by the “CV Class of 2017” and the woman’s neighbor is a teacher at Crescenta Valley High School, according to Chu. He also said the teacher is Caucasian.

“I don’t think it’s race or hate related,” Chu said. “It’s actually directed because [the neighbor] is a teacher. That’s the reason for it.”

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc