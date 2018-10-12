In time for flu season, health fairs offer shots, screenings

Two local hospitals will hold health-and-wellness events this month.
Adventist Health Glendale will host a senior health fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Community Services Center, 311A Vallejo Drive, Glendale, next to the hospital’s rehab center.
Free services will be provided to anyone over 60 years old.
There will be flu shots, health screenings for blood pressure, stroke and diabetes, carotid-artery screenings, vision and hearing screenings, pharmacy consultations (bring a list of current medications), balance assessments, a nutrition workshop and podiatry-foot checks.
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital will be holding a health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd., Glendale.
Free services will include flu shots, dental screenings, health screenings for cholesterol, glucose, vision, stroke, body mass and balance, hands-on CPR training and car seat safety.