Glendale gets scorched for the second time this month

Glendale, with the rest of the Southland, is in the midst of yet another heat wave — its second this month — with temperatures expected to break more records.
To cool off, kids splashed and played in water features at Cerritos Park on Wednesday, when the city’s temperature was predicted to top out at 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
An excessive heat warning is in place through Friday night in the Los Angeles area, with Glendale’s high temperatures expected to stay in the mid-90s through the weekend.
Glendale’s Community Centers are offering new hours at cooling stations throughout the city. Suggested tips when braving the heat include staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing and finding shade while outdoors.