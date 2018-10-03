Glendale police break up fight on Hoover High campus

Authorities were called to Hoover High School on Wednesday afternoon after a fight between students broke out on campus.
Initially, it was unclear how many students were involved in the incident. However, a video posted on social media showed the fight involved several students.
The Glendale Unified School District said no significant injuries were reported from the fight, and officers with the Glendale Police Department were able to contain the fight soon after their arrival.
District officials said the school was briefly placed on lockdown as a result of the incident.
It’s unknown what sparked the fight.
According to an update from Glendale Unified, Glendale police are currently releasing students at Hoover on a staggered schedule. Parents of Hoover High students can pick up their children on the north side of the school on Olmstead Drive
Students at Keppel Elementary have already been dismissed.
Toll Middle School will dismiss at its usual time. Parents of Toll students can pick up their children at South and Concord streets.
Glendale Unified officials said dismissal at Toll may be delayed to ensure all safety protocols are being followed.
Sports and after-school activities at Hoover have been cancelled for today, according to district officials.