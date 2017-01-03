Man breaks into Glendale home on New Year's Eve and runs away after he's startled by housekeeper

A housekeeper was rudely awakened early New Year’s Eve after a man broke into her home of employment while she slept.

The man broke into a home in the 3000 block of Country Club Drive around 5:30 a.m., said Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William. While the homeowners were out of the country at the time of the break-in, their housekeeper was sleeping in a spare room.

“She was awoken by the suspect who opened the door,” William said. “[He] appeared startled, said, ‘Oh, my God’ and then ran out.”

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

The woman was unharmed.

While the man did not take anything, he damaged a window and broke a vase. He’s described as being approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc