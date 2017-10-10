Event to benefit Glendale Humane Society

The Glendale Humane Society will hold an event called Bow Wows and Bites from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Andersen’s Pet Shop, 2218 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

The event will include wine tasting, music and local cuisine. There will also be a silent auction, and some pets available for adoption will be there.

Tickets, which are $100 each, are available at glendalehumane.org or by calling (818) 242-1128.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the dogs and cats at Glendale Humane Society.

