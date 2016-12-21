Man reportedly drove up to woman and exposed himself, Glendale police say

A man exposed himself to a woman late Monday afternoon in Glendale, police said.

The woman was walking in the 400 block of East Harvard Street around 4:25 p.m. when a man drove up to her in a white truck and exposed his genitals, according to Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William.

The man motioned for the woman to come over but he eventually drove away, William said.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic and in his 40s. No other information is available at this time.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

