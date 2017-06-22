Glendale police searching for 6 suspects in jewelry store robbery

Six people are wanted in connection with the robbery of a Glendale jewelry store last week, police say.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Honolulu Jewelers on 2250 Honolulu Ave. in the Montrose Shopping Park was robbed on June 14 as a result of a “distraction grand theft.” Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman with the department, said two people approached the store owner around 6:15 p.m. as the business was closing and asked to make a quick purchase.

The owner agreed, and six people, five women and one man, entered the store. One of the women bought jewelry while the others asked store employees if they could look at or try on merchandise.

While the employees were distracted, another woman in the group went behind the counter at the store and took jewelry from an open safe. Lightfoot said the woman hid the jewelry in the pocket of her skirt.

Security cameras captured the theft.

“The suspect left when confronted by an employee and was quickly followed out by the remaining suspects,” she said. “The suspects were last seen running southbound on Market Street and then eastbound in the alley south of Honolulu.”

Lightfoot said all six spoke with an unknown accent.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Glendale Police at (818) 548-4911. Anonymous tips can be sent to (800) 222-8477.

