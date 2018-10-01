Glendale police range goes to the dogs for appreciation event

Dogs took over the Glendale Police Department’s shooting range on Saturday for a special event that honored supporters of the agency’s K9 unit.
According to police, the K9 unit is funded through donations, both public and private, to help maintain its operations. The dinner is meant to give thanks to the unit’s patrons.
Previously, supporters would receive letters or plaques as gratitude.
Cost-hosted by the Glendale Police Foundation, the event featured a live demonstration of the unit in action including taking down a suspect and searching for hidden drugs.