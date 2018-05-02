Man barricaded inside La Crescenta home refused to comply with search warrant, police say

A man barricaded himself inside a La Crescenta home Wednesday morning after police tried to serve a search warrant of the property, authorities say.
The incident began around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Harmony Way when the man refused to comply with officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.
"He barricaded himself in a back building on the property and claimed to be armed," said Lt. Gary Harman, a spokesman for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station.
Authorities have been in negotiations with the man since then to get him to surrender peacefully.
Harman also said officers closed Briggs Avenue between Francis Avenue and Janet Lee Drive to traffic while the incident is ongoing.
It's unknown why the man was being served a search warrant.
