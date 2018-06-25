Gas line rupture prompts evacuation of about 140 homes in La Crescenta

A mandatory evacuation order was issued Monday afternoon for around 140 homes in La Crescenta after a construction crew inadvertently ruptured a natural gas line.
The rupture occurred before 1:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of La Crescenta Avenue. Authorities at the scene initiated the evacuation for homes surrounding the leak shortly after, said Lt. Gary Harman, a spokesman for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.
It’s unknown what kind of construction work caused the rupture.
Harman said sheriff’s deputies went around to the homes to inform residents of the evacuation.
“We don’t know how many people actually evacuated. Most were gone for work and whatnot,” he said. “Some have sheltered in place, not wanting to leave.”
A crew from Southern California Gas Co. contained the gas leak by 4 p.m., according to the utility. The evacuation order was subsequently lifted by authorities around 4:25 p.m.
No injuries or illnesses were reported.
4:25 p.m.: This article was updated with information that the evacuation order was lifted.
This article was originally published at 4:00 p.m.